Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kateel tests positive for Covid-19

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has tested positive for Covid-19, joining a growing list of politicians from the state who have contracted the virus recently.

On Sunday, Kateel took to Twitter to announce the same. "I have undergone the Covid-19 test and the test report shows that I am Covid positive," he said. Even though he was asymptomatic, he was admitted to the hospital on precautionary grounds as advised by doctors, he stated, while making an appeal to everyone who met him recently to be cautious of their health.

