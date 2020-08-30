Karnataka BJP head Nalin Kateel tests Covid-19 positive

Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kateel tests positive for Covid-19

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 30 2020, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 16:45 ist
Nalin Kateel file photo (DH Photo)

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has tested positive for Covid-19, joining a growing list of politicians from the state who have contracted the virus recently. 

Follow live updates on coronavirus

On Sunday, Kateel took to Twitter to announce the same. "I have undergone the Covid-19 test and the test report shows that I am Covid positive," he said. Even though he was asymptomatic, he was admitted to the hospital on precautionary grounds as advised by doctors, he stated, while making an appeal to everyone who met him recently to be cautious of their health. 
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nalin Kumar Kateel
Karnataka
BJP
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

Mystical mosaics

Mystical mosaics

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

 