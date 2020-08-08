Karnataka BJP gets one year to buck up in weak areas

BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday set a one-year deadline for the state unit to strengthen the party in areas where it is organisationally-weak, including the Old Mysuru region.

“In areas where we are organisationally-weak, we must have a year-long programme to strengthen the party. We should see to it that the party becomes stronger in such areas in a year’s time. This must start immediately,” Nadda told BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel during a virtual meeting of the state unit’s newly-appointed office bearers.

“Karnataka has a strong organizational background, but there are weak patches,” Nadda said, citing the Old Mysuru region as an example. The BJP has been eyeing the Old Mysuru belt, where the JD(S) and Congress are the main players.

“Likewise, even in areas where we are strong, there are weak spots that must be demarcated,” Nadda said.

He asked Kateel to assign responsibilities to each office-bearer. “Ministers should also be involved in this.”

Nadda directed the state unit to develop “a strong IT cell” that can disseminate information down to the ground level. “Every week, we must give material to the IT cell on achievements at the national and state levels. This should lead to discourses at the ground level. As political workers, we should be able to discuss all issues,” Nadda said, adding that new WhatsApp groups should be created in every booth.

Extolling the National Education Policy (NEP), Nadda asked the BJP government in the state to ensure its implementation. “I request the education ministers to take it up and implement the NEP, form a task force and also involve party workers,” he said. “The NEP brings localisation of languages; primary and secondary education will be done in regional languages. Till now, India was learning. Going forward, Bharat will learn,” he said.

The state unit was also asked to focus on promoting Vanbandhu, Farmers Producers’ Organisations under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package and the Poshan Abhiyan. “All party workers must undergo a one-week virtual training camp that will be held at the booths and Shakti Kendras,” Nadda said.

On the occasion, the state BJP passed a resolution hailing the foundation stone laying for the Ram temple and the announcement of the NEP.