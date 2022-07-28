'BJP leaders unfit to be in power in Karnataka': Shri Ram Sena chief Muthalik on Praveen Nettaru murder case

Charging that the BJP government has failed to ensure the safety of Hindu workers, Shri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik on Thursday asked BJP MLAs and ministers to resign or to take stringent action in BJP worker Praveen Nettaru murder case.

"These leaders are unfit to be in power, and they are just playing drama. Those involved in Hindu workers' murder and violence are out on bail. I thank BJP Yuva Morcha office-bearers for resigning in protest against not getting justice in the cases of Hindu workers' murder. Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel should also resign if he has any concern about Hindutva," he said.

"Already people are thinking to have an alternative Hindu political power as BJP has proved its inability to protect Hindus. People should support such an alternative power and teach a lesson to the BJP," Muthalik added.

He further said that those who murdered Hindu workers should be "encountered", or they should be hanged after the cases be heard by a special court within a month. "State government should recommend the Centre to ban PFI and SDPI. Control of Organised Crimes Act (COCA) was invoked in Gauri Lankesh murder case. Then why can't the same be done in Hindu workers' murder cases in which PFI and SDPI were allegedly involved?" he asked.

Alleging that BJP leaders have become "power greedy" and are trying to make their children political successors, Muthalik asked them to make their children work for the "protection of Hindutva" through organisations like Bajrang Dal.

"BJP government itself is allowing PFI and SDPI to grow by not taking strict action against them. Even the Police department is weakened due to corruption. NIA probe has also not brought expected results in Paresh Mesta murder case," he added.

Paresh Mesta, a Hindu activist from Tulasinagar in Honnavar taluk, was murdered on December 6, 2017. His body was found floating in Honnavar’s Shettikere lake on December 8, 2017.