Karnataka BJP MLA alleges police high-handedness, seeks action against cops

BJP’s Mudigere legislator MP Kumaraswamy has alleged police high-handedness after he was levied Rs 250 fine for an offence he said he had not committed.

The episode took place on Thursday when Kumaraswamy was travelling to Legislators’ Home from Sheshadripuram in a rented vehicle. "When the car stopped due to heavy traffic near Sheshadripuram police station, police personnel forced me to roll down the tinted windows of the car and levied fine even when I was wearing a mask”, Kumaraswamy stated in his letter to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"The incident occurred at around 12.30 pm. "Though I was left embarrassed, I paid the fine amount as a responsible citizen without arguing with the policemen. I request you to take suitable action against the police personnel who levied the fine without any reason," Kumaraswamy stated.