Karnataka BJP MLA asked to explain birthday bash amid coronavirus lockdown

Lockdown: Karnataka BJP MLA asked to explain b’day bash

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 22:08 ist
The BJP has sought a report from its legislator Masala Jayaram for allegedly throwing a birthday bash in violation of the lockdown. 

Jayaram, who represents Turuvekere in Tumakuru district, celebrated his birthday with children of the government school in Idaguru village, CS Pura hobli in Gubbi taluk on April 10. A video of the MLA serving biryani to people went viral on social media. 

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

“Following media reports of him celebrating his birthday in the midst of several people, I had a phone conversation with Jayaram. I have directed him to submit a factual report on the background of the incident and what exactly happened. We will think of initiating action after getting the report,” BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said in a statement. 

BJP
Tumakuru
Nalin Kumar Kateel
Masala Jayaram
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka
COVID-19
