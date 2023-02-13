K'taka: BJP MLA convicted in cheque bounce case

Karnataka: BJP MLA convicted in cheque bounce case

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 13 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 04:32 ist

The special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs has convicted the BJP’s Mudigere MLA, M P Kumaraswamy, in a cheque bounce case. 

The special court directed him to pay Rs 1,35,90,000 to H R Huvappa Gowda, an agriculturalist from Chikkamagaluru. In case of failure to pay, the MLA has to undergo six months’ simple imprisonment in each of the eight cases.

The court order said that out of the compensation amount, Rs 5,000 in each case will be appropriated by the government. 

The complainant Huvappa Gowda claimed that he had earlier given Rs 1,66,70,000 to Kumaraswamy but he defaulted on repayment. The MLA returned Rs 1.4 crore prior to the 2018 assembly elections with a promise to settle the remaining Rs 26.7 lakh at the earliest.  

According to the complainant, the MLA again asked for Rs 68 lakh with an assurance to repay it with a 2% monthly interest. The complainant had transferred the amount to Kumaraswamy. In December 2019, the eight cheques issued by the MLA were dishonoured for want of funds. 

The complainant had filed eight private complaints under the Negotiable Instruments Act. 

“In the case on hand, the accused has questioned the financial capacity of the complainant and has also gone to the extent of saying that he gave off a sum of Rs 1,40,00,000 to the complainant only to get rid of the cases filed against him during the elections. No prudent man will just give away such a huge amount without any liability. This is nothing but cock and bull story cooked up by the accused to get away from the clutches of law and the same is not permissible,” special court judge J Preeth has stated in the order.  

Karnataka
Karnataka News
BJP

