Karnataka BJP MLA remains elusive, cops yet to issue him notice

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa remained “absconding” on Saturday, two days after Lokayukta police caught his son Prashanth Kumar M V taking a bribe for a government contract.

Virupakshappa’s disappearance has frustrated the Lokayukta police’s efforts to issue him a notice for questioning in the corruption scandal that has rocked Karnataka ahead of the Assembly polls.

Rs 8 crore seized

Lokayukta cops seized Rs 8.02 crore in cash belonging to Kumar: Rs 6.1 crore from his residence in the upscale Dollars Colony on Friday and Rs 2.02 crore from his private office on Thursday.

Of the Rs 2.02 crore, Rs 40 lakh was allegedly the bribe that Kumar had received from the head of a private company that had won a contract to supply raw materials to the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL).

Virupakshappa, who represents Channagiri in the Legislative Assembly, was the chairman of KSDL, a post he quit on Friday. Lokayukta police say Kumar took the bribe on his father’s behalf.

Virupakshappa is the prime suspect in the case while his son is accused number 2. Four other suspects have also been arrested.

Lokayukta cops seized another Rs 16.47 lakh from Virupakshappa’s residence in Davangere district.

A Subramanyeshwara Rao, Inspector General of Police (Lokayukta), said they were yet to serve the notice on the MLA. Virupakshappa has claimed innocence but remained elusive. Police are planning to post notices at his residence and office.

Late on Friday, Lokayukta police concluded the search operation at Kumar’s residence. Several kilos of gold and silver jewellery, property papers and documents related to government tenders were seized, said a senior officer in the Lokayukta police.

Documents related to a paan masala factory opened recently by Virupakshappa have also been confiscated.

Police have frozen Kumar’s bank accounts and are investigating his and his father’s sources of income.

They will likely file a case related to disproportionate assets (DA) against Kumar, a KAS officer serving as financial advisor and chief accounts officer at the BWSSB.

According to an officer, a separate DA case will be filed if the seized assets exceed the duo’s known sources of income. The seized assets are being verified and their values will be revealed soon, the officer added.

Police plan to take Kumar into custody to question him about the seized assets and documents. He’s currently in judicial custody with four other suspects.