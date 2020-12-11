Karnataka BJP petitions Guv, seeks Council session on December 15

A BJP delegation met Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday and urged him to direct Legislative Council chairperson Prathapchandra Shetty to convene a session of the Upper House on December 15.

Poojary told DH that five MLCs had met the Governor to apprise him of the manner in which the Council was adjourned sine die on Thursday evening. "According to the rules of the Legislative Council and agenda set by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), proceedings were scheduled till December 15," Poojary said, adding that the government had issued directions to this effect.

"However, the Chairperson adjourned the Council for his own reasons even as the no-confidence motion against him and several key legislations remained to be discussed. We have urged the Governor to issue an order for the Council to convene on December 15," Poojary added.

Even Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa slammed Shetty for abruptly adjourning the Council sine die. "The Council chairperson has no right to abruptly adjourn the House sine die the way he did. The Council chairperson was there when it was decided in the BAC to conduct the session till Tuesday or Wednesday," he said.