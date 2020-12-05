Karnataka BJP pitches for cow protection, 'Love Jihad' bills

Karnataka BJP pitches for cow, 'Love Jihad' bills

As many as 135 members of the executive committee were present physically in the meeting

The BJP state executive meeting on Saturday decided to urge the government to table the cow slaughter prevention bill and the love jihad bill in the legislature. It was also decided to conduct Gram Swarajya programmes and make efforts to win over 80% of the gram panchayats in the upcoming elections.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP national general secretary in charge of the party affairs in the state Arun Singh, co-in charge D K Aruna, state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and others took part in the meeting.

As many as 135 members of the executive committee were present physically and the rest joined virtually. 

The election committee and the disciplinary committee were constituted at the meeting. The election committee would decide on the candidates for the yet-to-be-announced byelections to the Belgaum Lok Sabha constituency and the Maski and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies.

Kateel told reporters that the disciplinary committee will be headed by himself, as the state unit president. 

Party leaders who had been making statements in public and before the media over the Cabinet expansion and other issues were asked to refrain from such acts.

“We have held talks with them and assured them that their grievances will be heard at the party forums. Action will be taken against those who violate discipline,” Kateel said.

