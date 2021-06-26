Karnataka BJP plans big cadre drill ahead of panchayat polls

The BJP in Karnataka is planning to provide basic healthcare training to two lakh workers as part of a massive organizational exercise over the next two-and-a-half months in the run-up to the zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

According to BJP general secretary (organization) Arun Kumar, two lakh party workers, including those from the booth level, will be given training on using oximetres, measuring blood pressure, handling Covid-19 kits, and providing emergency care.

Kumar was speaking at the BJP state executive meeting held on Saturday.

The party will also scale up its 'Seva Hi Sangathan' and workers will be engaged in the vaccination drive. “Every booth should become a vaccinated booth,” Kumar said, according to a statement.

Hybrid executive meetings will be held in all districts between July 1 and 15. From July 16 to 30, hybrid executive meetings will be held in the mandals.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who inaugurated the meeting, urged party workers to start preparing for the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat elections that are likely to be held in December. In view of these polls, the party is likely to convene a meeting of all gram panchayat presidents and vice-presidents.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel directed mandal and district units to felicitate party workers who conducted 4,531 last rites of people who succumbed to Covid-19.

The state executive also passed two resolutions, according to BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik. One resolution was passed condemning the Congress’ noncooperation with the government and “anti-people policy” during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah isn’t visiting his constituency while tweeting political criticism,” Karnik said.

The other resolution was against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “We passed a resolution in solidarity with BJP workers who’ve died in West Bengal and scores of families facing oppression and violence, and urging the Centre to take action,” Karnik added.