Karnataka BJP to train 2 lakh workers in basic healthcare

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 22:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka BJP on Saturday said it is planning to provide basic healthcare training to about two lakh workers at the booth-level on the use of oximeters, Covid kits, checking blood pressure, and emergency medical help, among others.

The party, which held its State executive meeting today on hybrid mode, also decided to hold its district executive meetings between July 1 and 15 in a hybrid mode, State BJP secretary (Organisation) Arun Kumar was quoted as saying in a release.

It has also been decided to have mandal-level executives in a similar format between July 16 and 30, it added.

Expecting Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections in December, BJP has planned to hold a conference of Gram Panchayat members and a conference of their presidents and vice-presidents at the State-level.

Karnataka
BJP
Covid-19
Coronavirus

