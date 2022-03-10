Karnataka BJP upbeat, says party will return to power in 2023

On Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his colleagues expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power next year based on the party's victory in four of the five states.

"This (the results) will have a positive effect on Karnataka and will enthuse our party workers. The organisation will get strengthened further," said Bommai to reporters.

"We have already announced good programmes in the Budget. By implementing them effectively, we will build a strong, new Karnataka over the next year and win people's confidence. In 2023, people will re-elect the BJP," he said.

He added that Thursday's poll results provided a "boost" to the party's legislators, ministers and him.

Karnataka is scheduled to go to the polls in April-May 2023. The BJP is looking to retain power against a Congress looking for a resurgence in the state.

BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel seconded Bommai and said the party's wins would ensure victory in Karnataka next year.

Speaking at a news conference, Kateel said that the result was not just about statistics but a sign of a new era in Indian politics.

"Development policies, patriotic principles and Antyodaya have helped the BJP secure a victory," he said.

People of these states have blessed the BJP government, he said. He added that the farmers' protest did not have a negative impact as they also voted for the BJP and helped them win" in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Kateel took a jab at Congress leaders who anticipated wins in Goa and Uttarakhand and travelled there. "They went there with bags full but came back empty-handed," he said.

Kateel attributed the win to the coordinated efforts of the party leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and party workers.

"Karnataka will also have a similar result in the next election. The achievements of Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will help the party secure a victory," said Kateel.

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa said victories were expected in the four states where BJP is returning to power with a clear majority.

"This is proof that people have trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The achievements of Yogi Adityanath and his efforts to curb 'goondaism' helped secure a win in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

