Karnataka BJP's postcard campaign to mark Modi's 20 years in power

The party also celebrated the day as Good Governance Day

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 07 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 02:12 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

The state BJP unit carried out a postcard campaign to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years in power.

While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participated in the campaign from Mysuru, several events under the leadership of local BJP MLAs were carried out throughout the city.

Also Read | PM Modi completes 20 years in public office, BJP leaders laud him

The party also celebrated the day as Good Governance Day. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan visited the residences of BJP workers at Aramane Nagara ward and urged supporters to write congratulatory letters to the prime minister.

CM wishes PM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sent wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully completing 20 years as an elected representative on Thursday.

The CM wished the PM by sending a postcard to the PM from the post office in front of the Raghavendra Mutt on Narayana Shastri Road in Mysuru.

Karnataka
BJP
Narendra Modi
India News

