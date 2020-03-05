Karnataka Budget 2020: Focus on children, women welcome steps

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s budget for 2020-21 has allocated a total of Rs 72,093 crore for the welfare and inclusive growth sector. This constitutes 30.3% of the total estimated budget size. Seen from this perspective, the social sector got a major share followed by the stimulating economic growth (23.42%) and agriculture and allied sectors (13.56%).

The revenue receipt for social services is Rs 77,274 lakh, which is Rs 2584.6 lakh higher than the previous budget. Out of this, 37.35% (Rs 26,930 crore) has been allotted for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Introducing children’s budget is a unique feature of this budget, with an allocation of Rs 36,340 crore, comprising of 15.28 % of the total budget size. The focus on children’s welfare is welcome in the context of malnourishment and stunted growth, especially in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

More than half of the social sector allocation has been made in health sector, which is one of the critical determinants of human development. Within the social services, education and labour and employment domains received somewhat lesser attention with a slight decrease in the budgetary allocation.

A total of Rs 17,812 lakh (23%) has been allotted to the education including arts, culture and sports. This is lesser than the allocations made in the 2019-20 budget ie, Rs 18,315 lakh.

Similarly, the labour and employment component received Rs 5,366 lakh (6.95%), down from Rs 6,070 lakh (8.1%) in the 2019-20 budget. Coupled with rural development, food storage and warehousing, the total social sector expenditure augments to more than 1,000 crore, which is marginally higher than the previous budget (Rs 975 crore).

Budget 2020-21 mainly focused on women and child welfare, which is well-intentioned and is appropriate to achieve the sustainable development goals of 2030. The web portal for women’s safety is another major initiative especially in the context of safety of women in Bengaluru.

To encourage talent, a vehicle driving the skill development programmes is envisioned for the unemployed youth belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In a nutshell, budget 2020-21 has adequate provisions for the development of socially disadvantages sections and inclusive vision of governance.

The budgetary allocations need to have an effective implementation on the ground to achieve the goals of social justice and human development outcomes.

(The writer is PhD Fellow, Centre for Political Institutions, Governance and Development, Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bengaluru).