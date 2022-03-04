Karnataka Budget 2022: Full text

"A mountain of expectations." That’s how Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office described the anticipation surrounding the maiden Budget. CM Bommai has announced an increased allocation in welfare schemes for the socially and economically weaker sections. Also, the chief minister has announced Rs 1000 crore for the Mekedatu water project that will greatly help Bengaluru city.
