Karnataka Budget 2023-24 focuses on door delivery of medicines

Door delivery of medicines, upgrading equipment in government hospitals, and expanding certain schemes are the focus of the budget for health this time, though without any big-ticket allocations.

As per the budget, the health department will start a pilot project to conduct health camps across eight districts to identify diabetes and BP patients, and then deliver medicines to their doorstep.

While 15 CT scanners and six MRI scanners were previously set up in a few district hospitals under the PPP model, they will be extended to all the district hospitals.

In memory of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Rs 6 crore has been allocated for installing Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in all the district and the taluk hospitals to aid cardiac arrest patients. Most district hospitals already have AEDs, and these will be augmented with the allocation.

The Karnataka Brain Health Initiative (Ka-BHI), wherein Nimhans enables local government health facilities to treat neurological disorders, will be extended from three districts to the whole state.

Two new schemes

The budget mentions two new schemes at the community level.

One is a Rs 25-crore allocation for a programme to screen and treat anemia and malnutrition among children and women.

Another is a new programme called 'Ashakirana' that will offer eye camps, distribute spectacles, and provide cataract surgeries. Over Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the pilot programme in Chitradurga, Raichur, Uttara Kannada, and Mandya districts.

To support the community-level diagnosis of tuberculosis, Rs 3 crore has been set aside for providing two hand-held X-ray machines each, for eight districts.

Additionally, Rs 8 crore has been allocated for setting up a Karnataka Health Technology Laboratory, Rs 10 crore to start work on a new Centre of Excellence in Health-Tech and Med-Tech, and Rs 2 crore for a bio-bank to support research. The document mentions setting up a Karnataka Digital Health Society to implement the department’s digital initiatives.

Main allocations

Rs 25 crore: New programme against anaemia

Rs 21 crore: Ashakirana programme for eye camps and surgeries

Rs 92 crore: Operations of 219 dialysis centres

Rs 85 crore: Developing ESI hospitals

Rs 3 crore: Starting Ayush divisions in ESI hospitals

Rs 3 crore: Hand-held X-ray machines for TB diagnosis

Rs 6 crore: Automated External Defibrillators in district and taluk hospitals

Rs 25 crore: Expanding Ka-BHI to whole state

Rs 70 crore: Providing equipment and personnel in 23 community health centres