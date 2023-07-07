Karnataka Budget 2023: Siddaramaiah government hikes tax on alcohol

Tipplers in Karnataka will now have to shell out more to buy alcohol as additional excise duty on Indian Made Liquor (IML) has been hiked by 20 per cent.
The additional excise duty on beer has also been increased to 185 per cent from 175 per cent.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented a Budget of Rs 3.27 lakh crore on Friday where the above-mentioned changes came up.
