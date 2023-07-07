No cheers for tipplers as K'taka hikes tax on alcohol

Karnataka Budget 2023: Siddaramaiah government hikes tax on alcohol

The additional excise duty on beer has also been increased to 185 per cent from 175 per cent. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2023, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 12:47 ist
Liquor shop in Mysuru. Credit: iStock Photo

Tipplers in Karnataka will now have to shell out more to buy alcohol as additional excise duty on Indian Made Liquor (IML) has been hiked by 20 per cent. 

Track live updates of Karnataka Budget 2023 here

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presented a Budget of Rs 3.27 lakh crore on Friday where the above-mentioned changes came up. 

More details are awaited. 

