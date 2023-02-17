K'taka Budget: Bus pass for women in organised sector

Karnataka Budget: Bus pass for women in organised sector

Free bus pass facility will be provided to all school and college-going girl students at a cost of Rs 350 crore under ‘Vidyavahini’ scheme

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 17 2023, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 07:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Special Arrangement

Despite getting less allocation, the Women and Child Development sector witnessed some interesting announcements in the budget. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has set aside Rs 5,676 crore for the department, which is 2% of the overall budget.

Bommai announced bifurcation of Women and Child Department into Department of Child Nutrition and Department for Women Empowerment to reduce the burden on the former.

As promised recently, the chief minister has announced gratuity to Anganawadi workers  and has earmarked Rs 40 crore. Anganawadi workers and assistants, who have completed 25 yrs of qualifying service and are suffering from terminal disease, if they opt for voluntary retirement, a one-time financial security of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, will be paid respectively.

In a major push, free bus pass facility will be provided to all school and college-going girl students at a cost of Rs 350 crore under ‘Vidyavahini’ scheme. It is expected to benefit 8 lakh female students.

The chief minister also proposed to provide free bus pass for women working in organised sector and has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the benefit of 30 lakh women.

The acid attack victims will get financial assistance to construct houses through Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation and an interest-free loan will also be provided for self-employment through establishment of special fund under Women’s Development Corporation, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Karnataka Budget
Karnataka News
bus passes
Women and Child Development

