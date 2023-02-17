Karnataka Budget: CM Bommai's 'AI' plan to curb traffic woes of Bengalureans

In the Karnataka Budget 2023, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the government would develop 75 important junctions with the highest traffic congestion to reduce the traffic woes of Bengalureans.

The CM allocated Rs 150 crore for the development of these junctions.

"Traffic congestion will be reduced by using Artificial Intelligence for management of traffic signals by adopting seamless signalling," Bommai said in his last Budget speech ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

This comes a day after Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, was rated the world's second most congested city after London.

As per a report by Dutch location and mapping tech specialist TomTom, Bengaluru follows London with regard to traffic congestion: while it takes 36 minutes and 20 seconds on average to travel 10 km in London, it takes 29 minutes and 10 seconds to travel the exact same distance in Bengaluru, as millions of commuters already know.

