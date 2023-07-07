Karnataka Budget: No talk of tunnel roads, elevated corridors

Barring an allocation of Rs 263 crore for the construction of a flyover near Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyyappanahalli, the budget was silent on tunnel roads and elevated corridor projects despite the government holding a series of meetings in this regard.

The BBMP had sought funds for the construction of at least 17 flyovers. While the authorities consider elevated roads as a solution to decongest Bengaluru, experts believe such projects will only bring more cars on the road and does not cut down travel time.