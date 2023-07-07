Karnataka: No talk of tunnel roads, elevated corridors

Karnataka Budget: No talk of tunnel roads, elevated corridors

The BBMP had sought funds for the construction of at least 17 flyovers.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 07 2023, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 01:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Barring an allocation of Rs 263 crore for the construction of a flyover near Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyyappanahalli, the budget was silent on tunnel roads and elevated corridor projects despite the government holding a series of meetings in this regard.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Tunnel road proposal discussed again
 

The BBMP had sought funds for the construction of at least 17 flyovers. While the authorities consider elevated roads as a solution to decongest Bengaluru, experts believe such projects will only bring more cars on the road and does not cut down travel time.

 

Roads
Karnataka
Karnataka Budget

