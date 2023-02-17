Budget: B'luru gets Rs 1K cr for white topping of roads

Karnataka Budget: Rs 1,000 crore for white topping of 120 km of arterial roads in B'luru

The CM allocated Rs 150 crore for the development of these junctions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 17 2023, 11:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 15:11 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: IANS Photo

In the Karnataka Budget 2023, CM Basavaraj Bommai said that the government would develop 75 important junctions with the highest traffic congestion to reduce the traffic woes of Bengalureans. 

The CM allocated Rs 150 crore for the development of these junctions. 

Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for the white topping of 120 km of arterial roads in Bengaluru. Arterial and sub-arterial roads of 300 km will be developed at a cost of Rs 450 crore.

"Traffic congestion will be reduced by using Artificial Intelligence for management of traffic signals by adopting seamless signalling," Bommai said in his last Budget speech ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.

This comes a day after Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, was rated the world's second most congested city after London.

As per a report by Dutch location and mapping tech specialist TomTom, Bengaluru follows London with regard to traffic congestion: while it takes 36 minutes and 20 seconds on average to travel 10 km in London, it takes 29 minutes and 10 seconds to travel the exact same distance in Bengaluru, as millions of commuters already know.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Budget
Bengaluru

