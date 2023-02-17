Karnataka Budget: Rs 30 cr set aside for B'luru startup park

The state of Karnataka is set to get a brand new startup park near the Bengaluru International Airport, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Friday, as he tabled the state’s Budget for FY 2023-24.

“It is proposed to establish a state-of-the-art startup park at a cost of Rs 30 crore, near Kempegowda International Airport,” Bommai said, presenting his government’s last budget in the ongoing term.

The Chief Minister first unveiled the plan during his inaugural speech at the 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, in November last year.

Welcoming the proposal, higher education minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said this would go a long way in stimulating the growth of around 25,000 startups that exist in the state.

The proposed startup park envisions to provide a plug-and-play facility, with a complete ecosystem for developing prototype solutions and market ready scalable products, he explained.

Industry watchers are equally jubilant about the news. “The concept of a startup park looks very interesting,” said founder and chief executive of 1Bridge, Madan Padaki.

He however, drew attention to constraints such as overall infrastructure of the city and need to improve ease of growing business.

This comes as Karnataka, which the government hailed as home to 40 unicorns worth nearly $163 billion, added six new firms to the coveted club in 2022-23. A startup firm attains the status of a unicorn upon touching a valuation of $1 billion, while remaining privately-owned.

Factors such as the required land, project cost and mode of development for the startup park will be finalised in consultation with the sector experts, Narayan informed.