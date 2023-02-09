Karnataka Budget session to begin on February 10; 7 bills to be tabled

The last legislature session, under the incumbent BJP government in the state, is all set to start on Friday.

Karnataka is likely to go to polls in May.

The session starts with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addressing a joint session on Friday. The session will be held until February 24. This pre-poll budget session is the fifteenth legislature session of the fifteenth state Assembly.

The Legislative Assembly will pass a motion of thanks to the governor's speech from February 13 to 16. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present the state budget on February 17. After this, there will a discussion on the budget, until February 24, according to the Assembly secretariat.

The opposition parties are looking at the opportunity to raise several issues including allegations of corruption, underutilisation of funds and job scams among other issues.

A senior Congress leader told DH, "Their own (BJP) MLA Goolihatti Shekhar has alleged massive corruption in the irrigation department. The government has also not used more than 50 per cent of the funds for development works. We will raise all these issues in the session."

Fearing low attendance of the elected representatives ahead of polls, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri urged all the members to be present in the session without fail.

"There is still time for campaigning. The members should not skip the legislature proceedings," he advised them.

Looking at the schedule of several elected representatives, it appears that they are already busy with election activities, Kageri remarked, addressing mediapersons here on Thursday.

The Assembly secretary's office has received 1,300 questions so far, to be discussed during the session. Some of them will be answered on the floor of the House. Written answers would be provided to the rest.

7 Bills to be tabled

As many as seven bills will be tabled, including six private universities bills, Kageri said.

The Bills to be tabled include Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022; Karnataka State Vokkaliga Sangha University Bill, 2022; Kishkindha University Bill, 2022; G M University Bill, 2022; T John University Bill, 2022; Saptagiri NPS University Bill, 2022 and Acharya University Bill, 2022.

So far, legislature proceedings have been held for 156 days during the term of the 15th Legislative Assembly.

Box:

Selection of best legislature House

A committee on guidelines for ranking the best Legislative Assembly and the Council in the country, headed by Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, has recently submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The Committee was constituted by Om Birla in May 2022. The members included Speakers from Assam, Delhi and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assemblies.

Once these guidelines are in place, there will be an annual selection of the best Legislature House in the country, Kageri told media persons Thursday.