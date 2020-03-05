Karnataka Budget: With no new projects, CM B S Yediyurappa disappoints people

The state budget for the year 2020-21, presented by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday has left the people of Mandya, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts, totally disappointed. It has to be noted that the CM is a native of Mandya district.

The CM had not mentioned anything about the revival of MySugar factory in Mandya, elephant corridor project and special package for coffee growers of Hassan, and development of Chamarajanagar, in the budget.

The people of Mandya were expecting a bumper gift from Yediyurappa, as a gesture of thanksgiving for facilitating his party to open its account in Mandya district. Although Yediyurappa promised overall development of his native district Mandya, during the byelection in KR Pet Assembly constituency, no new project has been announced, disappointing the people.

Rs 700 cr for ‘Jaladhare’

While presenting the budget last year, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy had announced a drinking water project ‘Jaladhare’ for Mandya and Vijayapura districts. He had announced Rs 1,400 crore funds for the project and tender process was completed. The CM has announced Rs 700 crore for the first phase of works of ‘Jaladhare’. As this has to be shared between Vijayapura and Mandya districts, the people are not very happy.

Malavalli MLA K Annadani said, ‘Jaladhare’ was the project of Kumaraswamy. The BJP government tried to stall it. The CM has not announced any new project for Mandya district and has only released money for the old project.

The CM failed to fulfil the farmer’s expectations of reviving MySugar factory. There was no mention of the sugar factory, which sends signals that the MySugar factory would be handed over on contract on the lines of Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Kharkhane (PSSK).

Chamarajanagar

With no special projects or funds announced for Chamarajanagar district, the people are disappointed. The CM, in his budget speech of one hour 45 minutes, never mentioned Chamarajanagar.

Except Rs 10 crore for Uppara Development Corporation, the district has been neglected, allege the people. The last year budget had assured Rs 7 crore for two silk factories in the district. This year, no such assurance has been made.

The budget has earmarked Rs 500 crore for tourism development of the state. Funds may be sought for the development of Bharachukki and other tourism spots. The budget has also announced Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for small farmers, which will benefit farmers of the district.

Hassan

The budget has disappointed the people of Hassan district, when compared to the previous budget, by Kumaraswamy, which announced a bounty.

The much-awaited elephant corridor in the Malnad region has not been considered. The people, who hoped for a permanent solution for the wild-jumbo menace, are disappointed. Similarly, special package for coffee, cardamom, and pepper growers has not been announced. There is no mention about developing Hemavathy dam on the lines of KRS dam in Mandya district. No funds have been announced for Hassan airport.

Except for Rs 1,500 crore for Yettinahole project, Rs 5 crore for development of writer S L Bhyrappa’s native Santheshivara village in Channarayapatna taluk, and increasing the efficiency of rail route in the ghat section, between Sakleshpur and Subramanya, by Rail Development Corporation, no new project has been announced.