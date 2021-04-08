K'taka Bus Strike: Notice to agitating workers on Day 2

Karnataka Bus Strike Day 2: Notice issued to workers as commuters continue to suffer

About 300 employees, mostly trainees, have been attending work for fear of disciplinary action

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 08 2021, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 11:17 ist
Shivayogi Kalasada, MD KSRTC inspecting private bus services as BMTC, KSRTC bus employees stage indefinite protest. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

The second day of the strike by state road transport corporation (RTC) employees left commuters in the lurch on Thursday even as the management of the road transport corporations began issuing notices over the unauthorised absence of workers.

However, in a positive sign, about 100 RTC buses were operated by regular crew members. Accordingly, 54 buses of NEKRTC, 38 buses of KSRTC, 28 of BMTC and 14 of NEKRTC were operated by the regular crew. About 300 employees, mostly trainees, have been attending work for fear of disciplinary action. While these employees can't fill in for the 1.3 lakh on strike, officials expect more to return to work.

Also Read | Karnataka bus strike: Arranging alternatives was akin to starting from scratch

The private buses and maxi cabs deployed as an alternative to BMTC saw a larger number of riders compared to the poor response on Wednesday while the Namma Metro stations witnessed more passengers during the peak hours in the morning.

KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad said at least 500 buses will cater to the needs of the interstate passengers. These buses, both from corporations and private players in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will help the commuters during the festive rush. The bus connectivity with Kerala and Maharashtra will continue to be affected due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
KSRTC
BMTC
Strike

Related videos

What's Brewing

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

The ulti-mutt pet? China develops a AI-powered robo-dog

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Vaccine equity is more important than vaccine passports

Vaccine equity is more important than vaccine passports

DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum

DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

India's worsening gender gap worrying

India's worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

 