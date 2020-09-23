Karnataka buses to Mumbai from September 24

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will run buses from Mangaluru to Mumbai from Thursday. The multi-axle buses and non-air-conditioned (AC) bus services will be run to Pune and Mumbai from here, a press release from the KSRTC said.

The passengers would be provided facility as per the Covid-19 standard operation procedure (SOP) framed by the government for their safety and comfort, the release said. The non-AC sleeper bus would leave the city at 12 pm and reach Mumbai at 7.30 am the next day.

The bus would begin its return journey from Mumbai at 11 am and reach the city at 7.30 am. The fare has been fixed at Rs 1,600. The multi-axle bus service starts from here at 1 pm and reaches Mumbai at 7 am. The bus begins its return journey from Mumbai at 1 pm and reaches here at 7 am, the release said.