Karnataka buses to Mumbai from September 24

Karnataka buses to Mumbai from September 24

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Sep 23 2020, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 15:55 ist

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will run buses from Mangaluru to Mumbai from Thursday. The multi-axle buses and non-air-conditioned (AC) bus services will be run to Pune and Mumbai from here, a press release from the KSRTC said.

The passengers would be provided facility as per the Covid-19 standard operation procedure (SOP) framed by the government for their safety and comfort, the release said. The non-AC sleeper bus would leave the city at 12 pm and reach Mumbai at 7.30 am the next day.

The bus would begin its return journey from Mumbai at 11 am and reach the city at 7.30 am. The fare has been fixed at Rs 1,600. The multi-axle bus service starts from here at 1 pm and reaches Mumbai at 7 am. The bus begins its return journey from Mumbai at 1 pm and reaches here at 7 am, the release said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

KSRTC
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

'Halahal' fails to make an impact

'Halahal' fails to make an impact

Trump dubs coronavirus as 'beautiful place' in Italy

Trump dubs coronavirus as 'beautiful place' in Italy

 