Karnataka businessman B R Shetty stopped from flying to UAE

NMC Health founder B R Shetty was prevented from departing to the UAE early on Saturday by immigration officials at the Bengaluru airport.

Confirming the incident, Kempegowda International Airport sources told DH that the Udupi-born businessman and his family were to board an Etihad flight to the UAE at about 3 am on Saturday. Late Friday night, they had approached immigration officials for clearance when he was prevented from departing. Only his wife was allowed to proceed, said a source.

Sources indicated that financial issues linked to Shetty's business might have been a factor in officials denying him request to fly abroad.

Shetty said in a statement on Saturday that he planned to return to the UAE and denied reports he had fled the country after the health group’s implosion under a mountain of debt.

Shetty could not be reached for comment. His spokesman declined to say anything beyond the statement issued by Shetty.