Karnataka bypolls: Congress headed for huge upset as BJP’s lead increases

The BJP appears to be increasing its lead in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira, according to vote count trends, which could end up as a huge setback for the DK Shivakumar-led Congress that wanted to prove a point to the saffron unit.

At the end of 12 rounds of counting in Rajarajeshwarinagar, BJP’s Munirathna has polled 64,703 votes against Congress’ Kusuma Hanumantharayappa, who has 33,527 and Krishnamurthy V of the JD(S) with 3,336. Munirathna’s lead is over 31,000 votes.

The BJP’s lead in Sira, after ten rounds of counting, is 5,975 with the party’s candidate CM Rajesh Gowda having polled 30,883 votes. Former Congress minister TB Jayachandra is trailing with 24,908 votes. JD(S) candidate Ammajamma has 16,911. Poll managers expected Sira to be a photo-finish because of the three-way contest.

The Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira bypolls were a litmus test for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar. This was his first electoral challenge after being appointed as the party’s state chief.

In Rajarajeshwarinagar, it was a prestige issue for Shivakumar and his brother, Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh. The party’s candidate Kusuma was Shivakumar’s pick. The party was counting on the consolidation of Vokkaliga votes. Going by the trend, this does not seem to have materialised.

If the BJP manages to win Sira, it will be a huge morale booster for the saffron party that had a negligible presence in this Vokkaliga-dominated constituency. The BJP had not polled more than 24,000 votes. BJP general secretary N Ravikumar and vice-president BY Vijayendra camped in Sira to manage the party’s campaign. The BJP’s victory in Sira will signal its intent to expand in the Old Mysuru region.

For the Congress, a loss in Sira will be a big dampener; its candidate Jayachandra is a 6-time MLA who will lose twice in a row. It could also reflect on Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah’s leadership as Jayachandra was his favourite.

A win in both seats will further cement Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s authority during murmurs of a change in leadership.