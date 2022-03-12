Karnataka Cabinet discusses penalising usage of cell phones in jail

The Cabinet is believed to have discussed the Karnataka Prison (Amendment) Bill 2022, which penalises the usage of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets in prisons.

This discussion comes in the wake of several legislators raising concerns about the usage of phones in jails. In one of the Legislative Assembly sessions in 2021, some legislators had even shared how some prisoners were making calls from jails to families and friends and even to MLAs.

Pointing out that cell phones were being misused in the prison premises for illegal activities, the legislators had urged Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to put an end to this.

The amendment seeks to make the usage of phones and other gadgets in prison a punishable offence.

That apart, the amendment has also taken cognisance of a High Court order related to those on parole reporting back to prisons on time. The Cabinet is also believed to have discussed stringent norms against this.

