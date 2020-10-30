Karnataka cabinet expansion after bypolls, says CM B S Yediyurappa

The much-discussed cabinet expansion of the Karnataka government will take place after bypolls to R R Nagar and Sira Assembly constituencies.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters Friday that he would travel to Delhi following the bypolls, during which cabinet expansion will be finalised. Yediyurappa is under pressure from factions within the government to expand or reshuffle the cabinet.

On remarks made by opposition leader Siddaramaiah that he will be replaced as chief minister in the next 15-20 days, Yediyurappa said that there will only be changes in JD(S) and Congress after the bypolls and not in the state government.

On the campaigning issue, he said that it would have been wrong if he had not campaigned for bypolls as all prominent leaders of the Opposition including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had taken part in it.

Yediyurappa will attend two rallies scheduled at Sira today and will campaign at RR Nagar constituency on Saturday.