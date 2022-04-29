Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Basavaraj Bommai to meet Amit Shah on May 3

Under pressure to expand his Cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he would seek an audience with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss inducting new faces.

“Shah is scheduled to come to Bengaluru on May 3. Most probably, I’ll meet him and ask him (for a nod to go ahead),” Bommai told reporters. Shah is slated to attend the valedictory function of the Khelo India university games in the city.

Bommai has five positions vacant in the 34-member Cabinet.

Also Read — Karnataka Cabinet expansion: BJP MLA scoffs, hits out at ministers

A section of BJP lawmakers has sought a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Cabinet keeping the elections in mind.

Earlier this week, Honnalli BJP MLA MP Renukacharya scoffed that the Cabinet should have been expanded long back and the vacancies should be filled up soon to add "aggression" to the government in an election year.

“I have made note of these sentiments and they have been conveyed (to the high command), who said a decision will be taken at the appropriate time,” Bommai said.

Bommai is scheduled to visit New Delhi tonight for a conference of all chief ministers and chief justices on Saturday, followed by a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “There’s no possibility of me meeting any union minister or the BJP national president,” he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: