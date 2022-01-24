Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Bommai points to BJP high command

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the expansion of his Cabinet will happen after the BJP central leadership takes it up for discussion, even as he admitted that ministerial aspirants are mounting pressure.

The Cabinet expansion is said to be unlikely until after the Uttar Pradesh polls in March, but a section of BJP MLAs wants it earlier.

“There are four vacant berths. Naturally, there are ministerial aspirants,” Bommai told reporters. “When and how it should be done...the party leadership is aware. I will also talk to them. When they call me for talks, I will give them all the details,” he said.

Last week, BJP MLAs MP Renukacharya and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal openly demanded an early Cabinet expansion. They argued that making someone a minister after March will be too close to the Assembly elections in 2023.

Bommai also said fresh appointments to boards and corporations are on the cards. “It depends on the party. There’s no proposal in front of me, but the party is looking at it. They will give me a report based on which a decision will be taken,” he said.

Ahead of his maiden budget in March, Bommai said preparations are underway. “In December, I held a meeting with the finance department. I also met revenue-generating departments and I reviewed targets. I’m holding another meeting with the finance department on January 25 in the wake of the fresh Covid-19 surge. After that, I will discuss department-wise demands and civil society,” he said.

‘No review of guidelines’

Bommai specified that the government will not review the Covid-19 guidelines for now. He was responding to a question in postponing the night curfew by one hour (from 10 pm to 11 pm). “We’ve already taken some decisions like removing the weekend curfew. We will see how the Covid-19 behaves. Any further revision will happen only after a proper study of the situation,” he said.

