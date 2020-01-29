Karnataka Cabinet expansion decision in two days, says CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, on Wednesday, said that the decision regarding cabinet expansion will be taken in the next two days.

Yediyurappa is likely to visit New Delhi on Thursday to get the names of the cabinet members cleared.

Yediyurappa told reporters that all those who won by-election including former minister Umesh Katti will be inducted in the cabinet.

"New posts of deputy chief minister will not be created. Names of those, if needed to be dropped from the cabinet, will be cleared by the high command", he said.

The meeting will be held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda on Thursday, he further informed.



