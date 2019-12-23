Karnataka cabinet expansion in Jan: CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday announced that Cabinet expansion will take place in January, most likely after Sankranti, and that he would visit Delhi at the end of December to hold discussions with the party high command.

“Oath-taking ceremony is now complete. The party high command has asked me to come in a week. I will go to Delhi by the end of this month,” he said.

“There is no disagreement between the central and state leadership over the Cabinet expansion,” he said.

On Sunday, except for two Congress MLAs, 13 BJP legislators took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.