Karnataka Cabinet expansion: New ministers to take oath at 2:15 pm today, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the expansion of his cabinet will take place this afternoon.

"I have had detailed discussions with high command regarding the cabinet, yesterday and the day before. Most probably by 11 am you will get an official list (of new Ministers) from the Raj Bhavan, you in the media are running some names, but you will get an official list mostly by 11-11:30 am," Bommai said on his arrival from Delhi.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, he said the new cabinet Ministers will be sworn in at 2:15 pm.

Later at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said, "Detailed discussions have taken place with leadership, one or two issues are still pending, they have said they will inform by 10 am, they may inform anytime. Soon after that I will send a list to Raj Bhavan." He said subsequently all those who will be inducted into the Cabinet will be informed.

Asked about the confusions till the last moment, Bommai said, "No confusions, consultation is the process, we are a national party, that's all."

To a query on the number of Deputy Chief Ministers, he said, all those details will be known when the list is released.

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28. After taking oath as the Chief Minister Bommai visited Delhi twice.

Bommai will induct ministers into his Cabinet on Wednesday after hectic parleying that finally ended with the BJP central leadership “summarily rejecting” his predecessor B S Yediyurappa’s threats if his son B Y Vijayendra was not inducted.

The Vijayendra conundrum forced Bommai to stay put in New Delhi on Tuesday, cancelling his return to Bengaluru to hold back-to-back meetings with the top brass, under pressure from Yediyurappa who wanted a ministerial berth for his son.

Bommai told reporters late Tuesday night that BJP national president J P Nadda would speak to Yediyurappa about Vijayendra. “After I reach Bengaluru (on Wednesday morning), I will be informed by the party on how many ministers will take their oath,” he said.

In the first phase, the party may allow 22-25 ministers to get inducted on Wednesday. This will include ‘native’ BJP legislators as well as the ‘migrants’ who defected from the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition.

(With inputs from PTI)