Karnataka Cabinet expansion on June 12

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will expand his Cabinet on June 12, ending days and weeks of speculation over this matter.

Governor Vajubhai R Vala has fixed the time and date for the expansion - 11.30 am on June 12 - according to a tweet by the Chief Minister's office.

There are three positions vacant in the 34-member Cabinet - one under the Congress' quota and two of the JD(S).

Expansion of the Cabinet was on the cards even as the Congress-JD(S) coalition is leaving no stone unturned to keep the government from collapsing, especially after the BJP swept the Lok Sabha election winning 25 out of 28 seats in the state.

Two independent legislators - R Shankar (Renebennur) and H Nagesh (Mulbagal) - are said to be under consideration for induction into the Cabinet. Shankar and Nagesh had withdrawn their support to the Congress-JD(S) coalition. By inducting them, Kumaraswamy can be sure they will not sway towards the BJP.

There is also speculation that some incumbent ministers may be asked to resign in order to accommodate disgruntled Congress legislators.

In the 224-member Legislative Assembly, the Congress-JD(S) has a combined strength of 117 whereas the BJP has 105.