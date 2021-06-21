Karnataka cabinet okays Rs 1,500-cr DRIP project

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary M P Renukacharya’s constituency Honnali in Davangere district received a bounty of irrigation projects that were approved by the Cabinet on Monday.

The Honnali taluk received clearance for Detailed Project Report (DPR) of two projects worth Rs 582 crore.

This includes administrative approval for DPRs for a Rs 415-crore project to fill up 94 tanks in the taluk by lifting water from Tungabhadra reservoir and another Rs 167-crore project to augment tanks under Sasivehalli lift irrigation scheme.

Renukacharya is seen as a loyalist of Yediyurappa, batting for him throughout speculations over change in leadership in the state.

Phase-II and Phase-III of the World Bank-sponsored Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP), worth Rs 1,500 crore, was approved by the Cabinet. While the World Bank will fund 70% of the project amount, the state will fund 30%.

Administrative approval was granted for the DPR of a Rs 670-crore project to fill 74 tanks under Kudligi constituency in Ballari district.

In another decision, the Cabinet cleared the promulgation of an ordinance to increase the contingency fund from Rs 500 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that owing to an increase in expenditure due to the pandemic, the government had decided to enhance the allocation under the contingency fund. The ordinance will be promulgated

shortly.

The Cabinet also cleared the construction of 100 police stations at a cost of Rs 200 crore in the next two years, and enhancing reservation for children of farmers and agricultural labourers in graduate and diploma courses in agriculture from 40% to 50%.

Other decisions included construction of buildings at Rani Chennamma University at Rs 110 crore and construction of a new bridge across Ganagavalli river connecting Ramanaguli and Dongri villages in Uttara Kannada district at Rs 25 crore.