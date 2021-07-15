Karnataka Cabinet rejig? B S Yediyurappa to meet BJP top brass in Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has planned a visit to New Delhi on Friday to meet top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he is expected to bring up the possibility of revamping his Cabinet.

The 34-member Cabinet currently has one vacancy, but it is said that Yediyurappa is considering inducting new faces by dropping some of the incumbents, in line with what Modi did to his team. By doing this, Yediyurappa will look to rein in some of the disgruntled elements.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa did not rule out a Cabinet reshuffle. “While I don’t have any proposal in front of me, let’s see after it comes up for discussion [in New Delhi],” he said.

Yediyurappa said he was going to the national capital to meet PM Modi and other union ministers to discuss development works and stalled irrigation projects, including the controversial Mekedatu. “The PM said he will meet me. He’ll give me an appointment,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office has given Yediyurappa an appointment while the PM’s office has yet to confirm, sources said.

Yediyurappa is also planning to meet BJP national president J P Nadda and the party’s Karnataka supervisor Arun Singh. Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra is also tagging along.

It is a known fact that several legislators are eyeing ministerial positions. Some of them are Muniratna, MP Renukacharya, MP Kumaraswamy, V Sunil Kumar among others.

A section of MLAs has sought Yediyurappa’s removal on the grounds of corruption and nepotism involving his family members in the administration. In this backdrop, the CM wants to meet the party top brass to explain himself, tell them about the “effective” handling of the Covid-19 situation and show that all is well, a senior leader told DH.

However, one leader said that the anti-Yediyurappa camp did not want a Cabinet reshuffle. They see it as Yediyurappa’s ploy to remain in power, dodging attempts to have him removed. Also, they are wary that the Cabinet reshuffle could be timed for the announcement of local body elections, further ensuring his continuation.

Former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who is the face of the anti-Yediyurappa camp, has camped in New Delhi for the past three days to “congratulate” the newly-appointed union ministers.