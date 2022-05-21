Karnataka cabinet rejig to depend on HC verdict on Zilla Panchayat polls

Long pending cabinet rejigs exercise in Karnataka is likely to depend on the outcome of the Karnataka High Court verdict on holding Zilla Panchayat elections.

"If the court orders for immediate elections, the cabinet rejig exercise will be delayed. Otherwise, it may happen soon," sources in the BJP said.

The High Court expected to pronounce its verdict soon on a petition holding Zilla Panchayat polls.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was here to meet party top brass, told reporters that he has not discussed cabinet rejig during his meeting with top leaders.

The CM, spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone only to discuss finalise party candidates for Rajya Sabha and MLC elections. Though the CM also met Karnataka in-charge General Secretary Arun Singh, the discussion was only limited to candidates selection, sources said.

"I had to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah but that couldn't happen. We spoke over phone and discussed Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections. I have given details about the candidate list. Home Minister asked me to discuss the same with our in-charge Arun Singh," Bommai said.

The party leaders will finalise the list of candidates in a day or two, he said.

To a question on cabinet rejig, the CM, " I am waiting for party top leaders decision. However, the Supreme Court has asked us to hold BBMP elections in two months. Other elections also coming. Taking into all these issues, we will make a decision."

Since the CM is scheduled to leave for Davos for attending the World Economic Forum meeting on Sunday morning, he is keen on finalising candidates before departure, sources close to him told DH.

Elections:

The BJP is likely to renominate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sit Rajya Sabha member KC Ramamurthy as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The saffron party is likely to field hotelier Prakash Shetty as its third candidate for the Rajya Sabha election.

While the last date for filing nominations for council polls is May 24, nominations for Rajya Sabha seats end on May 31. The elections to the council will be held on June 3 and Rajya Sabha on June 10.

Election for four Rajya Sabha seats to be held and in which the BJP can will two seats comfortably while one seat, the party hoping to win with support from JD(S).

The state BJP unit has already recommended over a dozen names to the central election panel for the seven council seats. They include BY Vijayendra, state BJP vice president and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son.

Since the seven MLCs are elected by MLAs, the BJP, given its strength in the assembly, can win four seats, the Congress two and the JD(S) one.