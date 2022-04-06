Karnataka Cabinet rejig unlikely now

Much awaited cabinet rejig in Karnataka is unlikely to take place now as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's meeting with BJP National president J P Nadda ended briefly without discussing much of the issue.

The Chief Minister, who was in Delhi on a two-day tour to meet the Union Ministers and party leaders, met Nadda at his residence on Wednesday evening.

In the meeting, the CM explained legislators' demand to rejig the cabinet since the assembly election in the state is just one year away.

Nadda reportedly told the CM that he would communicate whether to take up the exercise or not after discussing it with other leaders.

Sources also said that Nadda also told the CM that anything was to be discussed on this issue only after the BJP state executive committee meeting to be held in April's third week at Hosapete.

The CM meeting with Nadda was held very briefly as the latter was occupied the whole day due to BJP foundation day, sources in the BJP said.

Despite seeking an appointment, the CM couldn't meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the latter was also busy in Parliament the whole day.

Since the assembly election is just one year away in the state, the BJP top brass in Delhi are keener to make the party prepare for elections by strengthening the organisation instead of allowing the CM to take up cabinet rejig exercise, said a leader in the BJP.

"With many aspirants for ministerial ship, removing a few ministers and inducting another few would create unnecessary confusion and scope for dissident activities. The party is not ready to take chances and create confusion among leaders and workers," said a leader. The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023.

There are currently 30 ministers in the State Cabinet, including the chief minister, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

Pressure has been mounting on the chief minister to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the recent assembly elections in five states. Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka cabinet to make way for new faces ahead of the assembly election next year.

