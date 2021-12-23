Karnataka caps size of agricultural lands for sale

Karnataka has ordered that no agricultural land measuring less than 5 guntas, or 5,445 sq ft, can get a survey number. This means such small parcels can neither be bought nor sold.

This, authorities say, will help regulate the rampant sale of very small extents of agricultural lands around urban areas that end up becoming residential plots or “revenue sites”.

This is a serious issue in Bengaluru and other cities where small residential layouts have come up on small agricultural lands without the required land-use conversion -- from agricultural to non-agricultural purposes.

In his order, Commissioner for Survey, Settlement & Land Records Munish Moudgil has fixed the minimum extent at five guntas in all districts except Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada where it is three guntas.

DH had earlier reported that the government is sitting on this proposal since January 2018 to fix a minimum extent for a survey number of agricultural land.

The minimum extent will be applicable prospectively; it will not impact existing survey numbers. Also, inherited lands that are smaller than 5 guntas will be allowed. Plus, existing titleholders for lands measuring less than the minimum extent will remain valid.

The order has been issued as per Section 108 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, which mandates that no survey number should be created below a minimum limit fixed from time to time.

