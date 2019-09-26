Karnataka: CBI present at ex-top cop Alok Kumar's house

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is present at the residence of Bengaluru's former Police Commissioner, Alok Kumar.

Last month Kumar, who had approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) after he was shunted out from the police commissioner's post by the Yediyurappa government, had withdrawn his application on August 16.

Kumar had served as police commissioner for 47 days when his stint came to an abrupt end following the change in government. He was replaced with Bhaskar Rao.

Taking strong objection to the transfer order, Kumar had approached CAT citing provisions of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, which guaranteed a minimum tenure of one-year for such postings.

Admitting the case, the CAT had issued notices to the state government and police commissioner Bhaskar Rao seeking their responses.

