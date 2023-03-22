K'taka celebrates Ugadi festival with much fervour

Karnataka celebrates Ugadi festival with much fervour

Greeting people on the day, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar hit out at the BJP

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 22 2023, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 19:55 ist
Customer buys flowers for Ugadi. Credit: AFP Photo

The Ugadi festival also known as 'Yugadi', the new year's day according to the Hindu calendar, is being celebrated with much fervour across Karnataka on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his wishes in the Kannada language.

"Ugadi wishes for everyone. I will pray that this festival brings new hope and beginning for every individual in the coming year," PM Modi stated.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team also put out its wishes on social media. "A new year means new beginnings, wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Ugadi," it said. The RCB players have made a special video and conveyed their Ugadi wishes to the fans and the people of Karnataka.

Greeting people on the day, Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar hit out at the BJP. He said that during the occasion of this Ugadi festival the ruling BJP government should be overthrown.

Read | Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

The people across the state, including IT city Bengaluru, decked up their houses with mango and neem leaves. They also distributed neem, jaggery among themselves and also with family friends.

The people offered prayers at temples to welcome the new year, and decorated homes with Rangolis.

This day is considered auspicious for starting new ventures.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Ugadi
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kansas could soon approve 'born alive' abortion bill

Kansas could soon approve 'born alive' abortion bill

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

 