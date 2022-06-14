Karnataka CET exam from tomorrow

The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022 will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 486 centres across the state.

As many as 2,16,525 candidates have registered for the test, including 1,04,550 male and 1,11,975 female candidates. The Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued guidelines for the candidates and they will be banned from carrying any electronic gadgets, wearing wrist watches, Bluetooth and mobile phones.

As per the instructions, the students will not be allowed to wear anything that covers their head and ear and only a surgical mask is allowed.