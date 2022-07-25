Karnataka CET results on July 30

The results of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be announced on July 30.

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan announced the results date here on Monday and said that students of other boards should upload Class 12 marks before July 26.

The KCET was held between June 16 and 18 and as many as 2,16,525 candidates had registered. The test was conducted at 486 centres across the state.