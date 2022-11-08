Science forum urges CPWD to cancel Vastu training

Karnataka chapter of science forum urges CPWD to cancel Vastu Shastra training

The IMFS said the government departments should desist from promoting Vastu Shastra as it hampers the promotion of a scientific temper

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 08 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 08:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

The Karnataka Chapter of the India March For Science (IMFS) has expressed concern over the government's "retrograde step" to teach 'Vastu Shastra' to Central PWD engineers and architects.

Reacting to a October 31 notification by the National CPWD Academy announcing the online training of 'Vastu Shastra Philosophy' on November 17, the forum, in a letter, said that the government should focus its resources on increasing the strength and longevity of the buildings rather than teaching "erroneous ideas".

"Since the early days of human civilisation, people have learnt to construct houses considering the necessity of sunlight and ventilation. Even ordinary people in villages know about it. Scientific ways of implementing these fundamentals are also taught in civil engineering and architecture courses," it said.

The IMFS said the government departments, like CPWD should desist from promoting Vastu Shastra, which goes against Article 51A of the Constitution that calls for promotion of scientific temper. "We strongly condemn this programme and urge the CPWD to cancel the training programme on Vastu Shastra," it said.

Anand Raj of the forum said Vastu Shastra is neither philosophy nor science. Vested interests are promoting it with ulterior motives. "Innocent people fall victim to it and are compelled to change entrances, doors and windows, sometimes their entire house, with the notion that it would bring them good luck," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Science
Karnataka News
PwD
engineers
Education

What's Brewing

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too

Kerala's football fervour impresses FIFA too

Banking dynasty scion Evelyn de Rothschild dies at 91

Banking dynasty scion Evelyn de Rothschild dies at 91

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

DH Toon | Economic weakness in a growing economy

The pages of procrastination

The pages of procrastination

 