Karnataka chapter of science forum urges CPWD to cancel Vastu Shastra training

The Karnataka Chapter of the India March For Science (IMFS) has expressed concern over the government's "retrograde step" to teach 'Vastu Shastra' to Central PWD engineers and architects.

Reacting to a October 31 notification by the National CPWD Academy announcing the online training of 'Vastu Shastra Philosophy' on November 17, the forum, in a letter, said that the government should focus its resources on increasing the strength and longevity of the buildings rather than teaching "erroneous ideas".

"Since the early days of human civilisation, people have learnt to construct houses considering the necessity of sunlight and ventilation. Even ordinary people in villages know about it. Scientific ways of implementing these fundamentals are also taught in civil engineering and architecture courses," it said.

The IMFS said the government departments, like CPWD should desist from promoting Vastu Shastra, which goes against Article 51A of the Constitution that calls for promotion of scientific temper. "We strongly condemn this programme and urge the CPWD to cancel the training programme on Vastu Shastra," it said.

Anand Raj of the forum said Vastu Shastra is neither philosophy nor science. Vested interests are promoting it with ulterior motives. "Innocent people fall victim to it and are compelled to change entrances, doors and windows, sometimes their entire house, with the notion that it would bring them good luck," he said.