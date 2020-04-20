Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa faces flak from within BJP on policy u-turns

Back-to-back rollbacks of policy announcements, internal contradictions and the palpable absence of coordination have put Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a spot, with his own partymen picking holes in the goings-on of the administration during this fight against Covid-19.

On Monday, the Cabinet decided to extend the lockdown till May 3 with no relaxation for the time being. This was a complete rescinding of Yediyurappa's announcement on April 18 that the government will allow some economic activities - construction work and industries, particularly - after April 20.

On April 18 itself, Yediyurappa had to roll back his announcement of permitting two-wheelers to ply outside Covid-19 containment zones and allowing 33% of IT/BT employees to work from office.

"The CM was clearly misled and we really don't know who is advising him," a party insider observed.

When the coronavirus started peaking, Yediyurappa had to deal with two of his ministers - Health Minister B Sriramulu and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar - locking horns in what many saw as a one-upmanship contest. The chief minister had to intervene and divide their responsibilities, besides appointing Education Minister S Suresh Kumar as the Covid-19 spokesperson.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, also the IT/BT minister, assured the sector that 50% employees will be permitted to work from office after April 20, even as Yediyurappa maintained that a decision on this will depend on the Covid-19 situation.

According to a BJP MP, Yediyurappa is stretching himself at the age of 78 during the pandemic. "What's missing is a unified chain of command," the MP said, requesting anonymity. "Also, there are 2-3 bureaucrats who are vetoing many policy decisions."

A minister in Yediyurappa's Cabinet summed it up thus: "A person should listen to everyone and then apply his mind before taking decisions. You shouldn't announce something by listening to one person and then change it after listening to another person. In all this, the government gets the bad rap."

Yediyurappa has also been criticized for not being able to rein in his legislators from making 'communal. statements, despite publicly chiding such attempts.

Politically, Yediyurappa has been kept on the edge by a section of BJP leaders, accusing him of not taking them into confidence. They have also expressed dismay about the alleged interference of Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra in the administration, lodging a complaint with the BJP central leadership as well.