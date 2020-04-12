BSY on Bengaluru roads to check lockdown implementation

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hits Bengaluru roads to inspect coronavirus lockdown implementation

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2020, 23:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 23:45 ist

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa sprang a surprise on Sunday when he went for rounds in the city to inspect the implementation of lockdown, without any prior information. The surprise tour comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the CMs of all states to discuss the lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic.

According to sources close to the CM, there was no pre-decided schedule for the city rounds but all of a sudden, the chief minister made the plan.

Two days ago Yediyurappa had revamped the cabinet by assigning district level responsibility to the ministers and retained Bengaluru urban district with him. Yediyurappa went on the city rounds and travelled to various places such as Malleswaram, Yashwanthapura, Goraguntepalya, Nagarabavi. His convoy traversed through Malleshwaram, Yashwanthapura, Goraguntepalya, Dasarahalli, Sumanahalli, Nagarabavi, Kamakshipalya Govindarajanagar, Vijayanagar, Padmanabhanagar and other parts of the city.

Empty roads greeted the Chief Minister at most of the places. A few vehicles engaged in supplying essential services were found plying on the roads as the convoy crossed them. On the way, he spoke to the policemen on traffic duty about the challenges they faced. He also interacted with some fruits, vegetable vendors and other traders about the difficulties facing them. A fruit vendor told Yediyurappa that passes have been a big issue, to which he directed the officials to ensure that the merchants and traders supplying essential goods should not be troubled. Some students and a few residents too got to speak to the chief minister. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 