Karnataka Chief Secretary warns action against staff, officials showing up late to office

With punctuality of staff working in government offices under scrutiny, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma has written to all department heads, Deputy Commissioners and other officials to ensure that all government staff are present at work during office hours.

Anyone late for work or not present at his table during work hours will face action from the competent authority, according to a circular issued by the Chief Secretary.

Despite multiple circulars directing all personnel to be present at the office on time and ensure efficiency in their work, response of the staff is found wanting. "Citizens who visit government offices from far off places during morning hours are facing problems as staff and officials are not present in a majority of offices. All officials and staff have to be present compulsorily in government offices from 10 am till closing hours," the circular said.

If staff and officials have to be away from the offices during work hours, they have to record their movements and take prior permission from seniors, the circular said.