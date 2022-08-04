Karnataka: Chinchansur elected MLC unopposed

Former minister Baburao Chinchansur was declared as elected unopposed to the Legislative Council on Thursday.
He was the only candidate in the fray to fill up one vacancy in the upper house caused due to the resignation of JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim.
The election of Chinchansur, who joined the BJP in 2018, will give the saffron party a majority in the 75-member Legislative Council with 39 members.
